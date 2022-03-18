Tulsa Police to begin deploying license plate reader cameras to test new program

The Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only local law enforcement agency about to install license plate readers.

The Tulsa Police Department said Thursday it plans to place six to nine Flock Safety cameras in and around the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue neighborhood as part of a yearlong program to test license plate reader technology.

In all, the city will receive 25 cameras to use for one year at no cost to the city.

Deployment of the cameras and other public-safety issues will be discussed at a public meeting 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spirit Life Church, 5345 S. Peoria Ave. The event is being hosted by Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

“It’s just to get the conversation going with the Hope Valley community and Crime Prevention Network about what’s going on in the area — some of the high-profile incidents — but with that tie into this new initiative, which is the Flock Safety camera system using license plate readers,” Maj. Luther Breashears said.

The meeting is one of several the Police Department plans to hold across the city in upcoming weeks to explain how the technology will be used and to answer questions from the community.

The motion-activated cameras do not record video but instead provide still images around the clock. Using a national crime database integrated into the Flock Safety system, officers are sent alerts via email or text when stolen vehicles or vehicles they are searching for appear on camera.

“Or, if a crime occurs, (we) go back and pull that information and look at cars going through the area and develop good leads on vehicles and suspects,” Breashears said. “That’s the best part about it because sometimes when crime happens 2 or 3 in the morning, there may not be a witness.

“But with these law enforcement tools, these security camera tools, then you can develop leads because you have something operating 24/7.”

Breashears said the cameras will be mounted on public utility poles where they will be clearly visible to the public.

“You want people to know they are there,” Breashears said. “It’s also used as a crime deterrent.”

Capt. Jacob Johnston said Tulsa Police Department is participating in the same camera program as the Sheriff’s Office. Under the terms of the agreement, Tulsa Police Department is partnering with the National Police Foundation on a study of the effectiveness of license plate technology.

“Because of the size of our city and the number of devices that we have and our focus on reducing violent crime, our strategy really is to place them in areas where they will assist us with those investigations,” Johnston said.

The cameras have the ability to read license plates and identify vehicles by their make, model, color and other distinguishing characteristics, Johnston said, providing another tool not just for solving crimes but for responding to Amber and Silver alerts.

“Our policy restricts officers from using the alert as the sole probable cause to stop a car,” Johnston said.

Johnston said the city signed the agreement with Flock Safety several months ago and that Tulsa Police Department has used the time since to draw up a policy for how the technology is to be used.

In a separate memorandum of understanding, Tulsa Police Department is working with Flock Safety to receive alerts from neighborhoods that have installed cameras at their own expense.

Johnston said he is aware of about three or four neighborhoods that are interested in sharing their camera images with police.

Holly Beilin, a spokeswoman for Flock Safety, said Wednesday that the cameras cannot be used to clock a vehicle’s speed, check for expired tags or assist in the repossession of vehicles.

Camera footage is stored for 30 days and cannot be sold to a third party.

Breashears said the cameras planned for the 61st and Peoria neighborhood will be installed from Interstate 44 and Riverside Drive to Interstate 44 and Peoria Avenue.

“The reason is, you want to capture vehicles coming into a neighborhood,” Breashears said.

For those people concerned that law enforcement will use the cameras to watch them 24/7, Breashears said it’s important to remember that the cameras will not be actively monitored.

“So we are not sitting there just kind of perusing to see who is in the neighborhood. It really ties into what our detectives do already, (getting) leads from the public or camera systems that are already in place from QuikTrip or neighborhoods,” Breashears said. “... We often rely on the public to give us leads for car information and we put that out.

“So this is just another tool for us to get very accurate car information on stolen vehicles because a lot of criminals steal cars to commit other crimes. That’s the key to it.”

Tulsa Police Department is exploring the possibility of establishing a Real Time Information Center that would include video cameras, monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But that program is still in the planning stages.

“I could see a license plate reader technology being utilized in a Real Time Information Center,” Johnston said. “But again, this program really affords us the opportunity to demonstrate some of the successes of using technology.”

