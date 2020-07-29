...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD...
FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN
OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...CREEK...
DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...
MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...OTTAWA...
PAWNEE...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA...
WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK.
* THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING
* SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN, WILL SPREAD
EAST ACROSS THE REGION TODAY. ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS ARE
EXPECTED TO REDEVELOP TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY ACROSS NORTHEAST
OKLAHOMA. GIVEN THE HIGH RAIN RATES AND SLOW STORM MOTIONS
EXPECTED, LOCALIZED FLOODING IS LIKELY. MOST AREAS WILL SEE
AROUND AN INCH OR TWO OF RAIN. HOWEVER, LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS
OF 4 TO 6 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE STRONGER STORMS THAT
MOVE OVER THE SAME LOCATIONS.
* ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED ON
THURSDAY. THE FLOOD WATCH WILL LIKELY NEED TO BE EXTENDED FOR
SOME AREAS, ESPECIALLY IN LOCATIONS THAT RECEIVE HEAVY RAINFALL
TODAY AND TONIGHT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
People stand along 61st Street west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Sgt. Craig Johnson on July 9. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa's police chief and mayor took to social media to thank the community for its support following the shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
The video features several members of the Tulsa Police workforce as well as the widow of Sgt. Johnson offering their gratitude for the community support.
Closing out the video is Zarkeshan, who was transported out of state July 16 for ongoing medical care: "Thank you, Tulsa, for your continued love and support through my recovery. I can't wait to be back home."
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said $17,000 had been just three hours after collection efforts began in a July 8 fundraiser to support the officers' families. The one-day collection event brought in more than $515,000.
Watch the video message featuring Zarkeshan:
Gallery: Memorial and tribute for Tulsa Police officers