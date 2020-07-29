Sgt. Johnson's Funeral

People stand along 61st Street west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Sgt. Craig Johnson on July 9. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

More than half a million dollars donated for families of slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, wounded Officer Aurash Zarkeshan

Tulsa's police chief and mayor took to social media to thank the community for its support following the shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

The video features several members of the Tulsa Police workforce as well as the widow of Sgt. Johnson offering their gratitude for the community support.

Closing out the video is Zarkeshan, who was transported out of state July 16 for ongoing medical care: "Thank you, Tulsa, for your continued love and support through my recovery. I can't wait to be back home."

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said $17,000 had been just three hours after collection efforts began in a July 8 fundraiser to support the officers' families. The one-day collection event brought in more than $515,000.

Watch the video message featuring Zarkeshan:

