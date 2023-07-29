Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When the store clerk held up the photo on her phone, Officer Clay Veldkamp thought the man in it looked familiar.

But he didn’t know for certain until he got back to his patrol car and pulled him up on his computer.

“If it’s someone who causes regular issues, we usually know them by name. He’s one we know,” Veldkamp said of the individual, whose image was captured last week after he walked into a downtown Tulsa dispensary and stole a prerolled marijuana cigarette.

The man, who has multiple previous offenses including larceny, public intoxication and indecent exposure, is someone who fits the profile of a habitual criminal, Veldkamp said.

And those are exactly the kind of offenders Tulsa Police officials hope some new initiatives can help them see less of in the future.

Rolled out in response to an increase in crime downtown, the initiatives include upping officers and patrols through the summer, and working with prosecutors to identify and crack down on repeat offenders.

Capt. Billy White said: “Tulsa has an awesome, growing downtown. We have so many events that come through. But with that we get a lot of sexual predators and a lot of violent people that are downtown causing problems.”

White said acts of violence and theft have been on the increase.

Many of the offenders are transients, he said. But they reflect only a small percentage of Tulsa’s overall homeless population.

“This isn’t declaring war on homeless people, but this is declaring war on criminal activity in the downtown corridor,” White said.

Veldkamp, a patrol officer, is one of the officers temporarily assigned to help with the new initiatives.

On one of his mornings last week, he responded to a call about an individual throwing objects at passing cars, then checked in with several downtown businesses.

Officials said working with business owners is key to the overall effort.

“We’re going into businesses every day, seeing what they’re seeing, if they have any complaints,” White said. “A lot of it’s just establishing those relationships.”

Later that same day, Veldkamp met up with fellow Officer Olivia Slater and others from their special unit, which works out of the department’s Gilcrease Division.

The officers broke up a homeless encampment tucked underneath a downtown railroad bridge, resulting in the arrest of an individual with several outstanding warrants.

Veldkamp said many habitual criminals take advantage of encampments to hide.

Building trust with the homeless community is critical to the effort, he said.

“Most of them are just as willing to help us figure out who some of these regulars are,” Veldkamp said.

“They are very respectful toward us and we try to be respectful of them,” he added. “Homelessness is not a crime in itself.”

The department also plans to launch a Downtown Corridor Facebook page, through which businesses can share information with each other as well as police.

“We’re not going to tolerate the habitual criminal offenders in the downtown corridor anymore, and we want to get that message out,” White said.



