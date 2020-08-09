Tulsa police officers shot a man Sunday morning following a pursuit in east Tulsa, about 12 hours after officers were involved in another shooting on Saturday.
About 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Tulsa police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, Tulsa Police Sgt. Joseph Snoddy said late Sunday morning.
The driver allegedly fled from officers, and the police department's helicopter took lead on the pursuit. Officers requested assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol when it appeared that the pursuit was going to leave Tulsa, Snoddy said.
The cause for the traffic stop was unavailable Sunday morning.
The pursuit last about 25 minutes. The vehicle pursuit reportedly ended near 21st Street and 145th East Avenue after officers used stop sticks on the vehicle. The driver, who has not been identified, attempted to flee on foot.
Pursuing officers attempted to use less lethal force. The effectiveness of that force was unclear Sunday. During this confrontation with officers, the vehicle's driver allegedly pulled a knife on officers.
An officer then shot the driver. The driver's condition was unavailable late Sunday morning.
The previous day, about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa police fatally shot a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
Police responded to a report of a man trying to scale the fence of a secure transitional living facility near Harvard Avenue and Apache Street. They found the man with a knife down the street.
A crisis intervention team member attempted to open a dialogue with the man. At some point the man began cutting himself with the knife. Officers then fired at least one pepperball at him in an attempt to stop his self-harm.
The man then allegedly charged officers and at least one officer shot him. That man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The officers involved in either shooting will be put on administrative leave during the investigations and internal review. Tulsa County prosecutors will review the cases to determine whether the shootings were justified.