Tulsa police seek help identifying those who painted 'BLM' in front of City Hall

In a statement issued to the World, Mayor G.T. Bynum said vandalism of public property is not peaceful protest.

"It is a criminal act," Bynum said. "We will pursue legal action against those who damaged this city street and City Hall, with the expectation that they pay for repairs rather than the citizens of Tulsa."

A spokeswoman for the mayor's office said yellow paint, mostly in the form of smeared handprints, was also left on the building's columns.

Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Video: Black Lives Matter rally in front of City Hall