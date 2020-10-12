 Skip to main content
Tulsa police seek help identifying those who painted 'BLM' in front of City Hall

Tulsa police seek help identifying those who painted 'BLM' in front of City Hall

Watch Now: Demonstrators paint 'BLM' in front of City Hall to protest systemic racism, removal of Greenwood street mural

Tulsa police are seeking the public's help in identifying individuals involved in the painting of "BLM" in front of city hall on Saturday. 

Several demonstrators quickly painted the acronym, which stands for Black Lives Matter, along Second Street at the conclusion of a mid-morning protest planned in response to the city's Oct. 5 removal of the Black Lives Matter mural that had been on Greenwood Avenue since Juneteenth.  

City crews washed the paint away less than two hours later. 

The post states that the individuals are persons of interest in malicious injury to property. 

Nehemiah Frank, one of the rally's organizers and the executive editor of the Black Wall Street Times told the Tulsa World on Saturday that he doesn't believe in violence, but he does believe in civil disobedience. 

In a statement issued to the World, Mayor G.T. Bynum said vandalism of public property is not peaceful protest. 

"It is a criminal act," Bynum said. "We will pursue legal action against those who damaged this city street and City Hall, with the expectation that they pay for repairs rather than the citizens of Tulsa." 

A spokeswoman for the mayor's office said yellow paint, mostly in the form of smeared handprints, was also left on the building's columns. 

Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Video: Black Lives Matter rally in front of City Hall

Gallery: Photos from the rally outside City Hall

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

