Tulsa police seek help finding woman missing since March 1

Tulsa police are seeking help to find a woman missing since March 1.

Iva Joetta Koopman was last seen three days before her 38th birthday in the area of 46th Street North and Main Street.

"Right now, there is significant concern about her safety and well-being," police said.

Koopman is white, about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

