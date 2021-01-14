 Skip to main content
Tulsa Police seek help finding missing, endangered woman

Tulsa Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing and endangered woman. 

Christina Rotter, 56, was last seen Jan. 3 and known to be in the area of 41st Street and Garnett Road after leaving her home without her medications, according to a police news release. 

There is "significant concern about her safety and well-being," the release reads. 

Police did not provide a description of the missing woman. 

Anyone with information on Rotter's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

