Tulsa police seek help finding missing and endangered man

The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person it described as missing and endangered.

Dillon Prows, a 28-year-old man who police said is autistic with the mental capacity of a 6-year-old, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st St., according to a social media post by TPD.

Police say Prows is 5-foot-7 and 135 pounds with short hair. He was last seen wearing a Santa Claus T-shirt and no jacket.

Prows has friends in the apartments near Eastgate Metroplex, police said in the social medial post, and also tends to wander because he likes to walk. He also may be seen panhandling for food.

Prows has also been seen in the area of 2300 S 96th East Ave., where he used to live.

Anyone who sees Prows is asked to call the TPD non emergency number at 918-596-9222