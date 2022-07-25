 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa police seek help finding 13-year-old, his 9-year-old stepbrother

  • Updated
Police are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old and his 9-year-old stepbrother after the two reportedly left a parent's apartment early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. at Bandon Trails apartment complex on East 88th Street between Lewis and Delaware. They said Elijah Doakes, 13, and his stepbrother Jeremiah Hall, 9, had left around 4:20 a.m. with a parent's keys and his pistol, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

The boys met four adults at a QuikTrip near 51st and Lewis around 6:20 a.m., according to police, who tracked their vehicle to 15th and Lewis about 20 minutes later.

The unknown adults were last seen on surveillance footage driving a white four-door Dodge Durango or Dodge Journey with black rims, a sun roof and running boards. The vehicle's paper tag reads 071622, according to police.

Elijah Doakes is described as 5-foot-2, 125 pounds, light to medium skin with short hair. He was wearing a white tank top, camo shorts and a black backpack or gym bag. Jeremiah Hall is 4-foot-2, 75 pounds, medium to dark skin with short hair. He was wearing gray shorts and black shoes.

