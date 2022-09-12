Tulsa Police seek help after deadly hit and run

Traffic investigators are asking for help finding a vehicle and driver from a deadly hit and run in north Tulsa.
A woman who was reportedly living on the streets was struck and killed around 5 a.m. Sept. 3, police said.
The vehicle that fled the scene at 1100 N. Mingo Road has been described as a late-’90s dark Dodge Ram, according to Tulsa Police. The truck, which could also be a 2000-01 model year, is missing a faux chrome piece from its grill, police said in a social media post with images to help identify the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 and reference case 2022-047814.