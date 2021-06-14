 Skip to main content
Tulsa Police seek 14-year-old boy missing from DHS custody
Tulsa Police seek 14-year-old boy missing from DHS custody

  Updated
Missing boy

Carson Fredrick Jones, 14, is reported missing, Tulsa Police said Monday.

 Provided

Tulsa officers are seeking help to find a 14-year-old reported missing from north Tulsa.

Carson Fredrick Jones, currently in Department of Human Services custody through the state, was last seen June 7 in the area of 4700 N. Elgin Ave. He was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and no shoes, police said in a news release late Monday morning.

Medical issues reportedly put him in the endangered category, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-596-9222.

