Tulsa Police seek 14-year-old boy missing from DHS custody

Staff reports
Tulsa officers are seeking help to find a 14-year-old reported missing from north Tulsa.
Carson Fredrick Jones, currently in Department of Human Services custody through the state, was last seen June 7 in the area of 4700 N. Elgin Ave. He was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and no shoes, police said in a news release late Monday morning.
Medical issues reportedly put him in the endangered category, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-596-9222.
