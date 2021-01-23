Tulsa police searching for suspect in east Tulsa shooting

Police on Saturday night were searching for a man after another man was found shot multiple times on Saturday afternoon in east Tulsa.

Police about 3 p.m. called to the QuikTrip at 12910 E 21st St., where a man was found reportedly shot.

Officers learned the shooting took place at in the 12000 block of East 41st St., and that the victim drove from the scene to QuikTrip after being shot multiple times, according to a police news release.

Officers secured both scenes and began investigations. The victim was transported to the hospital, "where we were informed that he will survive his wounds," the release said.

Officers later discovered that a black male identified as Justus Beach walked to the front of the victim's vehicle and began shooting, the release said.

Beach then reportedly fled the scene in a newer model white KIA Forte with tinted windows and black spoke wheels.

Beach was last seen wearing a blue/red/white shirt and tattered jeans.

Police were trying to locate him as of Saturday night, the release said.