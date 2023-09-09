Chris Moore Web Production Technician Follow Chris Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Tulsa Police Department are searching for a missing elderly man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Police say Steven Hitt, 63, was last seen leaving his home, 12 East 12th Street, on September 7th, around 7 a.m.

Hitt is described as a white male 5'5" weighing 150 lbs. He is likely wearing a tan ball cap, brown jacket, dark pants, and flip flops.

Police say when Hitt last went missing he was located in the area of 1st Street and Elgin Ave.

People are asked to call the police if he is located.

