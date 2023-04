Tulsa police are asking for help in the search of a missing 27-year-old man.

Marcus Popa, also known as "Alex," was last seen at his family's house near Latimer Street and Sheridan Road on April 3, according to a news release.

Popa, who left on foot, is described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He reportedly "had made comments to his family indicating that he may commit suicide," police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

