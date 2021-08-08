Tulsa police reunite lost pig with its owners

From Staff Reports
Tulsa police on Sunday reunited a large pig with its owners after the animal was found wandering the streets, the department said.
Officers in the Mingo Valley Division were able to rescue "Stinky the pig," police said in a Facebook post.
"When we arrived, we located said swine and fed her snacks as we were trying to find the owners.
"Fortunately, we were able to reunite Stinky with her humans and she didn't need to go with Tulsa Animal Welfare.
"Stinky's owners were luring her back home with potato chips as we left the area."
The posted ended with "sophomoric jokes below."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.