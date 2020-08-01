A police officer on patrol was blindsided in a collision in north Tulsa on Friday evening, but investigators say the other driver involved was, too.
The sound of the two cars colliding just before 6 p.m. sent residents of a nearby apartment complex running to check on those involved, but officers at the scene said any injuries suffered were minor.
Sgt. Wyatt Poth said the officer was driving east on Ute Street and that the other car was going north on Troost Avenue, where the intersection is technically a T-shape, but at the end of Troost is an entrance to the Seminole Hills apartment complex.
Poth said there's supposed to be a stop sign on Troost at Ute but that someone must have stolen it, making the intersection seemingly uncontrolled, and the accident — well, an accident.
He said neither the officer nor the other driver could see each other approaching due to some tall grass growing on the lot at the intersection's southwest corner.
The officer was taken to a hospital to be checked out, Poth said, but the other car's driver didn't complain of injuries. However, she was taken into custody on unrelated warrants, he said.
Her two passengers might've suffered arm injuries, Poth said, but they reportedly refused medical aid.
