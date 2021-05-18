Tulsa police officers shot in line of duty receive Oklahoma Purple Heart

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Purple Heart on Tuesday was awarded to Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and the late Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.

The honor is awarded by the governor to public safety members who suffer life-threatening injuries or death while performing their duties.

Johnson died June 30 after he and Zarkeshan were shot during June 29 traffic stop in east Tulsa.

Johnson’s widow, Kristi, accepted the honor on behalf of her late husband.

“Our family appreciates Craig being honored and we are humbled by the ongoing show of support,” Kristi Johnson said in a statement.

Zarkeshan accepted the honor in person.

“I am honored and speechless,” Zarkeshan said. “I just don’t really know what to say. I am speechless.”

He said his recovering is going well.

Gov. Kevin Stitt thanked the recipients for laying their lives on the line for their fellow Oklahomans.

He said he recognized that receiving the award can’t begin to fill the void in the hearts of Johnson’s survivors.