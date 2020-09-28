Tulsa Police Officer shot in June receives surprise visit from chief as his rehabilitation continues

A Tulsa police officer who is recovering from major injuries sustained during a shooting while on duty in June is making improvements in his physical therapy and received a surprise visit from Chief Wendell Franklin this weekend.
Officer Aurash Zarkeshan has been in recovery since being shot multiple times early June 29 after initiating a traffic stop in Tulsa over an alleged moving violation and expired vehicle tag.
The shooting killed Sgt. Craig Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the alleged shooter for his role in Johnson's death.
In a video posted Monday evening, Chief Wendell Franklin is seen surprising Zarkeshan with a visit to the out-of-state rehabilitation facility where he is staying.
A previous video featured Zarkeshan saying his therapists reported he is progessing "very quickly" in his recovery, which held true as Franklin looked on while Zarkeshan successfully completed a set of ladder drills with guidance from a therapist.
Earlier this month, several members of the rock band Five Finger Death Punch also recorded a personalized message for Zarkeshan — a fan of the group — in celebration of his 27th birthday.
"I made a trip from Tulsa all the way out here to see Aurash," Franklin said in the clip released Monday, later joking that "I thought I'd bring him something he left while he was in Tulsa."
The "gift:" a bumper sticker stating "I love my chief" with the word love expressed using a heart.
"We'll see you soon, Zark!" the video concludes.
