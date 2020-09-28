Tulsa Police Officer shot in June receives surprise visit from chief as his rehabilitation continues

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Tulsa police officer who is recovering from major injuries sustained during a shooting while on duty in June is making improvements in his physical therapy and received a surprise visit from Chief Wendell Franklin this weekend.

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan has been in recovery since being shot multiple times early June 29 after initiating a traffic stop in Tulsa over an alleged moving violation and expired vehicle tag.

The shooting killed Sgt. Craig Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the alleged shooter for his role in Johnson's death.

In a video posted Monday evening, Chief Wendell Franklin is seen surprising Zarkeshan with a visit to the out-of-state rehabilitation facility where he is staying.

A previous video featured Zarkeshan saying his therapists reported he is progessing "very quickly" in his recovery, which held true as Franklin looked on while Zarkeshan successfully completed a set of ladder drills with guidance from a therapist.