Tulsa police officer shoots woman wielding metal bat
  • Updated
A Tulsa police officer shot a woman wielding a metal baseball bat earlier this week after neighbors had reported she was yelling racial slurs. 

The woman, who police have not identified and whose age was unavailable, was struck once in the leg and is expected to survive, Tulsa Police spokesman Officer Danny Bean said. 

The woman's neighbors called police about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, saying she was being disruptive, calling them racial slurs and even squirting water on them at some point. The family is Hispanic, and there were children present, Bean said. 

When officers arrived in the 1300 block of North Urbana Avenue, the woman was in the yard holding a baseball bat, which she refused to put down. 

Bean said the woman came toward the officers and they backed away before drawing their guns and ordering her again to put the weapon down. 

The woman instead allegedly put both hands on the bat and headed toward one officer, who fired multiple rounds, striking her once in the leg. 

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to be booked into jail upon her release. 

Bean said the department is investigating the shooting and reviewing the incident's use-of-force report to determine whether it warrants additional investigation by Internal Affairs. The District Attorney's Office will determine whether to press criminal charges against the officer. 

The woman could face assault charges, Bean said. 

Staff Writer

