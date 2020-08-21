Tulsa police are investigating after an officer shot a man who reportedly struck him with a car Friday evening.
Officers at the scene said the man then drove off and eventually crashed into a home near 27th and Memorial Drive.
Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said police initially responded to a home a couple of blocks away on 24th Street, where a 911 caller reported an unidentified man was supposedly dealing drugs. The caller said the man was going back and forth from the residence to multiple cars.
When officers arrived at the scene, the man fled on foot, and police chased him over fencing before he returned to his car. Police said the man then got in to drive away and allegedly struck an officer with his car, Pierce said. That officer then shot at him once before the man drove off.
The officer suffered some road rash but did not sustain any serious injuries, Pierce said. Responding officers then chased the driver to the site where he crashed his vehicle. The man, police said, was able to exit the car without assistance.
He suffered two wounds, and investigators believe the officer’s bullet went through the man’s car and hit his arm and leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story check back for updates at tulsaworld.com.