Tulsa police officer shoots man after two police cars are rammed

A convoluted series of events Saturday led a Tulsa police officer to shoot a man who was then taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

It all started when two police officers were transporting a prisoner through downtown Tulsa late Saturday afternoon. One officer and the prisoner were in the lead car, while a second officer was following, said Tulsa Police spokesman Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

The officer in the trailing car noticed a vehicle being driven erratically, and he thought perhaps the driver was trying to get the attention of the police, so the officer pulled over at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue, Meulenberg said

.

At that point, the vehicle struck the police car, then made a big circle in the street and attempted to strike it a second time, Meulenberg said.

The vehicle then sped off, he said.

Because of the prisoner transport in progress, the officers did not pursue the vehicle but radioed in what had happened for other officers to follow up.

Soon after, a resident west of downtown called the police and said a person he knew was threatening to crash a car into his house, Meulenberg said.

He said officers responded to the area and encountered the man driving around. At that point, the driver struck another police officer’s car.

The driver ended up driving onto the school grounds of KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School at 541 S. 43rd West Ave., Meulenberg said.

Gouges in the grass on the schoolyard, the former Mark Twain Elementary School, showed where the vehicle had made several wide circles.

Meulenberg said Saturday evening that he is unsure about exactly what happened after that because he had not been able to speak to the officers involved or review their body camera footage.

“Presumably, somehow the suspect threatened the officer, and the officer fired upon that car,” he said.

Police had been told that the person might have a gun, he said.

After the car was struck, the driver ran it into a tree on the school grounds. An officer blocked him in from the back with a police vehicle, but because police were uncertain of whether he was armed, they did not immediately approach the car until they were able to observe from several angles that the driver did not have a weapon in his hand, Meulenberg said.

Officers apprehended the driver, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition, he said.

Meulenberg said the driver is a 65-year-old white man, but he could not name him at that point in the investigation.

The officer who shot the man is on paid administrative leave, following TPD policy.

“Unfortunately, the decisions that driver made today caused him to crash his car and get shot at,” Meulenberg said.

He said no officers were injured in either the shooting or the vehicle crashes.

