Tulsa police officer shoots, kills reportedly suicidal man who held knife to hostage’s throat

A Tulsa Police officer shot and killed a man who was holding another hostage in midtown on Thursday.
Witnesses at the QuikTrip at 31st Street and Sheridan Road called 911 before 12:30 p.m. and said a man with a knife was agitated inside the store and had cut himself, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.
The man, 36, left after officers arrived and spoke to him inside the store, but they followed him a short distance across the parking lot in the busy area, trying to de-escalate the situation, Meulenberg said.
The man then grabbed a passerby who was riding by on a bike and held a knife to their throat, Meulenberg said.
Officers were relatively close, Meulenberg said, but at that point they closed the gap even more, and a veteran officer fired possibly twice, striking the man. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
The hostage was physically unharmed, Meulenberg said. He could be seen beyond crime scene tape after-the-fact sitting on the ground, leaning against the wheel of a patrol car before he was taken downtown for an interview with detectives.
Meulenberg said police are speaking with several witnesses to the incident, and they will have surveillance footage, body-worn camera footage and possibly cell phone video to review during the investigation.
“We’re still unpacking this, but right now what it looks like is unfortunately someone who was going through some type of mental anguish, who is suicidal, came out here and when he turned and decided to make that into a hostage situation where someone else’s life was in danger, we had to step forward and take action,” Meulenberg said. “Unfortunately someone lost their life today, but we also saved somebody’s life today.”
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Tulsa Police investigate the shooting outside the Quiktrip at 31st and Sheridan in Tulsa, OK, Nov. 4, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World