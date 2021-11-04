Tulsa police officer shoots, kills reportedly suicidal man who held knife to hostage’s throat

A Tulsa Police officer shot and killed a man who was holding another hostage in midtown on Thursday.

Witnesses at the QuikTrip at 31st Street and Sheridan Road called 911 before 12:30 p.m. and said a man with a knife was agitated inside the store and had cut himself, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

The man, 36, left after officers arrived and spoke to him inside the store, but they followed him a short distance across the parking lot in the busy area, trying to de-escalate the situation, Meulenberg said.

The man then grabbed a passerby who was riding by on a bike and held a knife to their throat, Meulenberg said.

Officers were relatively close, Meulenberg said, but at that point they closed the gap even more, and a veteran officer fired possibly twice, striking the man. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The hostage was physically unharmed, Meulenberg said. He could be seen beyond crime scene tape after-the-fact sitting on the ground, leaning against the wheel of a patrol car before he was taken downtown for an interview with detectives.