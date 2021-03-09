Tulsa police officer now recovering at home after being hospitalized from struggle with combative patient

A Tulsa police officer was released from the hospital over the weekend following an incident Feb. 26 in which he attempted to help subdue a combative ambulance patient.
"He is continuing his recovery at home, he’s making rapid progress due to the exceptional care he received from the medical staff," Tulsa Police announced Tuesday. "Officer (Sean) Love is focusing on healing and rehabilitation, so he can return to full duty as soon as possible. He and his family are grateful for the support he has received from the community and his fellow officers. He asks for continued prayers and extended privacy as he recovers.”
Love reportedly fell unconscious Feb. 26 while struggling with a combative ambulance patient who had wriggled free of his restraints.
The ambulance was headed from Catoosa to a Tulsa hospital when the patient broke loose from his restraints and began fighting the medics, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said then. The medics called the police for help and were met by Love in the southbound lanes of Yale Avenue just south of 61st Street about 8 a.m.
Love began fighting to subdue the patient in the street, but he soon “fell unconscious,” Meulenberg said.
Another officer got the patient under control, but by that time Love had turned purple and had no pulse, Meulenberg said.
Responders began performing CPR and took Love to nearby Saint Francis Hospital.
Love was placed in a medically induced coma due to concerns from his loss of consciousness.
Love has been with the Police Department about nine years. He works at the Riverside Division and also serves as a medic on the Special Operations Team.
James Steven Marshall, 40, was charged Friday with jaywalking and assault on a police officer. He had been treated at a hospital before being booked into Tulsa County jail.
A preliminary hearing is set for April 19 in Tulsa County District Court.