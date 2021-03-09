Tulsa police officer now recovering at home after being hospitalized from struggle with combative patient

A Tulsa police officer was released from the hospital over the weekend following an incident Feb. 26 in which he attempted to help subdue a combative ambulance patient.

"He is continuing his recovery at home, he’s making rapid progress due to the exceptional care he received from the medical staff," Tulsa Police announced Tuesday. "Officer (Sean) Love is focusing on healing and rehabilitation, so he can return to full duty as soon as possible. He and his family are grateful for the support he has received from the community and his fellow officers. He asks for continued prayers and extended privacy as he recovers.”

Love reportedly fell unconscious Feb. 26 while struggling with a combative ambulance patient who had wriggled free of his restraints.

The ambulance was headed from Catoosa to a Tulsa hospital when the patient broke loose from his restraints and began fighting the medics, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said then. The medics called the police for help and were met by Love in the southbound lanes of Yale Avenue just south of 61st Street about 8 a.m.