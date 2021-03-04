Tulsa police officer ‘making good progress’ after becoming unconscious during struggle with combative ambulance patient

A Tulsa police officer who has spent more than a week hospitalized after attempting to subdue a combative ambulance patient "is making good progress," the Police Department announced Thursday.

"Officer (Sean) Love is making good progress in his recovery — he is talking, laughing, and in high spirits," a post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page says. "He is hoping to leave the hospital as soon as he can. Officer Love says he also wants everyone to know he's very thankful for all of the prayers he’s received during this time."

Love reportedly fell unconscious Friday while struggling with a combative ambulance patient who had wriggled free of his restraints.

The out-of-town ambulance was headed to a Tulsa hospital when the patient broke loose from his restraints and began fighting the medics, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said then. The medics called the police for help and were met by Love in the southbound lanes of Yale Avenue just south of 61st Street about 8 a.m.

Love began fighting to subdue the patient in the street, but he soon “fell unconscious,” Meulenberg said.