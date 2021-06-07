Tulsa police officer fatally shoots man following hours-long standoff

A Tulsa police officer fatally shot a man who reportedly pointed a gun at officers following an hours-long standoff on Sunday.

Police about 8 a.m. responded to a call of shots being fired in the 1300 block of North Saint Louis Avenue, where they found a distraught man who appeared to be intoxicated waving a gun in the air in the street, Tulsa police spokesman Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

The 28-year-old Hispanic man, who then went back inside his house, was having trouble communicating, and an officer who could translate Spanish was brought to the scene, Meulenberg said.

The department’s Special Operations Team was also called to the scene.

During several hours of negotiations, the man was “saying things like ‘you’ll have to shoot me,’” indicating he “wanted suicide by cop,” Meulenberg said.

The man exited the home at least once and waived a gun in the air.

About 1 p.m., he again exited the house and pointed a gun at officers, Meulenberg said, and one of the members of the tactical team fired a single round at the man, killing him.

The man’s name was not released Sunday.