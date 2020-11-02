Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan back on 'light duty' at work after June shooting

The Tulsa Police Department announced Monday that Officer Aurash Zarkeshan is working again 2 1/2 weeks after returning from rehabilitation to recover from being shot in June.

In a social media post at 4:40 p.m. Monday, the department said, "Officer Zarkeshan was back to work today on light duty! We were excited to see him. #tulsashope #tpd."

The first hashtag is a reference to Zarkeshan being described as "Tulsa's Hope," initially by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

The phrase is now commonly used in the city, notably by Mayor G.T. Bynum when he announced Oct. 15 — the day Zarkeshan returned — would be named in Zarkeshan's honor.

In a photo accompanying the post, Zarkeshan is seen wearing a Tulsa Police Department-issued jacket while standing outside carrying a backpack and lunch box. He is also wearing a neck gaiter with a visible Thin Blue Line flag pattern.