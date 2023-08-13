Tulsa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning in which an officer and another man were struck in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop.

Both the officer and the man were hospitalized and are expected to survive, police said.

About 8:15 a.m. Sunday, a field training officer and an officer in training (first day on patrol) stopped a car near 6700 S. Victor Avenue for not having any license plate.

The suspect driving the car did not have a driver's license and gave the officer a fake name, police said in a social media post.

When officers attempted to detain the suspect, a struggle ensued and the suspect attempted to retrieve his pistol from his waistband, police said.

The suspect's pistol discharged, striking himself and the officer, and due to the suspect's actions the other officer fired a round at the suspect, police said.

The suspect was given first aid at the scene from the officer who was shot, the officer in training, and other responding officers.

The officer who was struck by the gunshot was reportedly injured in the foot, local television stations reported.

Both the suspect and officer were transported to the hospital and will both survive their injuries, police said.

The incident happened about a half-mile east of Lewis Avenue, between 61st and 71st streets.

The names of those involved were not released Sunday.