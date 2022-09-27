Tulsa Police make second arrest in Broken Arrow expressway slaying

Tulsa Police have arrested a second person from a slaying in July on the Broken Arrow expressway.

Izayaih Shanks was arrested in Houston on Tuesday in connection with the killing of Terek Chairs, 17. Shanks is facing complaints of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Chairs was fatally shot while driving in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 64 near Memorial Drive on July 31 around 1:10 a.m. A male passenger of Chairs’ was also shot six times, but he was taken to a hospital and survived, according to Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

Brandon Jefferson, 19, was believed to be the driver of the other car involved. He faces a murder complaint in Terek’s death, and told investigators he didn’t shoot yet others in his car did.

Shanks will be brought back to Tulsa to face his charges in Tulsa county district court.