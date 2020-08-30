Tulsa police make arrests in fatal shooting at encampment near Interstate 244

Two Tulsa men were jailed on first-degree murder complaints Sunday after a man died Saturday during a shooting at an encampment near Sheridan Road and Interstate 244.

Police arrested Jason Arce, 38, and Andres Martinez, 37, in connection with the death of the man in a field behind a convenience store in the 500 block of North Sheridan Road. Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said Sunday morning that officers arrived in the area around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Lt. Shawn Kite said Saturday evening that the field behind the store serves as an encampment for people experiencing homelessness, and said multiple people in the area ran inside the store "yelling that someone had been shot in the field" nearby.

Witness interviews led detectives to two possible suspects, Watkins said, adding that Arce "fit the description of one of the two suspects." Police identified Martinez in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, saying he was "nearby, but not with Arce" at the time of Arce's arrest.

"Outstanding work by the witnesses who helped us and to the Officers and Detectives that located these two," the Facebook post states.