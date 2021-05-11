Tulsa Police Lt. Sean Larkin to retire after nearly 25-year career

A Tulsa Police Department lieutenant and former star of the reality television show "LivePD" confirmed that he is retiring from the agency after a nearly 25-year career.
Lt. Sean Larkin said his retirement takes effect "very soon" and that he has weighed when to retire at multiple points since reaching the benchmark of 20 years of service in 2017. He said he was at a point in his life and career where he believed retirement was appropriate.
"I have other things going on — other opportunities," he said.
Larkin recently had been on a one-year sabbatical during which he filmed episodes for A&E's "LivePD," on which he served as an analyst. At the time he also expressed interest in spending more time with his children.
While at the Tulsa Police Department, which he joined in 1997, he worked in the Narcotics Unit before becoming a supervisor over the Organized Gang Unit and later the Crime Gun Unit.
He became a regular feature on "LivePD" when it followed the Tulsa Police Department and later became one of the show's analysts. He also hosted his own show, "PD Cam," which included breakdowns of police body camera footage.
On the shows he was known as "Sticks," as he is commonly known in the areas of Tulsa he used to patrol.
His work in the Crime Gun Unit became the subject of a trial last week in Tulsa County District Court, where a man who earlier had been exonerated of murder was acquitted Friday of a shooting charge that Larkin — the case's lead investigator — requested that prosecutors file.
Asked directly when he filed his paperwork seeking retirement, Larkin said it was "well before" his testimony in that jury trial, where defense attorneys questioned him about past misconduct allegations for which he was never charged with crimes.
He asserted that he has been "retirement-eligible" at any point of his choosing since reaching the 20-year mark.
During the trial, Larkin testified about his sensitivity around the issue of wrongful convictions because he himself was falsely accused of misconduct by people a prosecutor described as "a bunch of dopers and bad cops."
He told the jury the topic of false allegations would be a focus of his upcoming book.
Simon & Schuster's website indicates that the book, titled "Breaking Blue: Real Life Stories of Cops Falsely Accused," "is the first book that shares real stories of cops accused of wrongdoing and subsequently cleared."
Amazon.com states that the book's release date is June 15.
"Charges may have been brought against them, Internal Affairs may have started an investigation, but in many cases, thanks to the officer’s body cam or dashcam videos, the true story came to light, with charges ultimately dismissed or initial convictions overturned," the book summary states.
