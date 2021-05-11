Tulsa Police Lt. Sean Larkin to retire after nearly 25-year career

A Tulsa Police Department lieutenant and former star of the reality television show "LivePD" confirmed that he is retiring from the agency after a nearly 25-year career.

Lt. Sean Larkin said his retirement takes effect "very soon" and that he has weighed when to retire at multiple points since reaching the benchmark of 20 years of service in 2017. He said he was at a point in his life and career where he believed retirement was appropriate.

"I have other things going on — other opportunities," he said.

Larkin recently had been on a one-year sabbatical during which he filmed episodes for A&E's "LivePD," on which he served as an analyst. At the time he also expressed interest in spending more time with his children.

While at the Tulsa Police Department, which he joined in 1997, he worked in the Narcotics Unit before becoming a supervisor over the Organized Gang Unit and later the Crime Gun Unit.

He became a regular feature on "LivePD" when it followed the Tulsa Police Department and later became one of the show's analysts. He also hosted his own show, "PD Cam," which included breakdowns of police body camera footage.

On the shows he was known as "Sticks," as he is commonly known in the areas of Tulsa he used to patrol.