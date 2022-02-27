 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa police issue Silver Alert issued for missing man
0 Comments

Tulsa police issue Silver Alert issued for missing man

  • Updated
  • 0
Silver Alert - Jesus Rodriguez

Rodriguez

 Courtesy Tulsa police

Tulsa police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 93-year-old man.

At 10:15 a.m. Jesus Rodriguez went missing from his residence at 6800 E. King Street in Tulsa, police said in a news release.

He has dementia, only speaks Spanish, and can only walk about 15 minutes before getting tired and resting, police said. He also walks with a shuffle.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic Male, five-foot-five, 180 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a dark gray jacket and blue sweatpants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 918-596-9222.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "We dont' want to leave our country, we are ready to protect it" says Kyiv resident

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How rare is Twosday?
Local News

How rare is Twosday?

  • Updated

Include all eight digits, and 02-22-2022 seems very rare indeed. Throw in the day of the week and Tuesday, 2-22-22, becomes truly unique. It even has a name: Twosday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert