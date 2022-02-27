Tulsa police issue Silver Alert issued for missing man

From Staff Reports
Tulsa police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 93-year-old man.
At 10:15 a.m. Jesus Rodriguez went missing from his residence at 6800 E. King Street in Tulsa, police said in a news release.
He has dementia, only speaks Spanish, and can only walk about 15 minutes before getting tired and resting, police said. He also walks with a shuffle.
Rodriguez is a Hispanic Male, five-foot-five, 180 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a dark gray jacket and blue sweatpants.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 918-596-9222.
