Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for missing man

Tulsa Police are searching for Gary Gautney, who was last see walking west on East 23rd street toward South Garnett Road.

Police said he was walking to the Burger King at 21st and South Garnett Road.

Gautney is a described as a 6-foot-1 white male with blue eyes and gray/black hair and beard. Authorities indicated that he also suffers from dementia. Police said he walks with a cane and was wearing a black Harley Davidson shirt, blue jeans, and black slip on shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about Gautney's whereabouts to call 911.