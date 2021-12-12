Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for man with dementia

From Staff Reports
Tulsa police on Sunday night issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man they said is missing and has dementia.
Tom Revere was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of 500 W. 77th St.
He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds, police said. He is bald with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and brown or olive green long-sleeve T-shirt
He was driving a 2017 white Toyota Tundra with Oklahoma tag CWV984.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
