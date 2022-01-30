Tulsa police investigating two unrelated homicides

Tulsa police are investigating two unrelated homicides overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The first reportedly occurred Saturday night at Parkview Terrace Apartments, near 61st Street and Union Avenue, where a man was reportedly fatally shot.

The second occurred in the 4900 block of North Johnstown Avenue.

Few details were released Sunday on either incident.

"Our homicide detectives are actively working on both of these cases and could use your help. If you have any information about either of these, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677)," the department said in a Facebook post.

"We don't have much releasable information at this time, but we will update everyone with the details in the coming days," the department said.

Suspects in both incidents were not known as of Sunday, police said.

The incidents are the city's eighth and ninth homicides of 2022.