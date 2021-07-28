Tulsa police investigating over 100 catalytic converter thefts; HOPE Tulsa's new outreach van out of commission after theft

HOPE Tulsa started a fundraiser on Facebook to help with those costs, and Norman said she is thankful for the amount of community support the agency has received.

Norman said the theft was recorded on a neighboring business' security cameras, and she said she was surprised that someone would steal from a van that had a camera pointed at it.

"It takes mere minutes for a practiced thief to steal the converters," Tulsa Police Lt. Josh Showman said. "Having control of where your vehicle is helps deter thefts."

The easiest way for people to prevent thefts is to keep their vehicles in a garage or behind a locked gate, Showman said.

The Police Department's Riverside Division, where Showman works, covers midtown Tulsa, west Tulsa and parts of south Tulsa. It has seen over 100 cases of stolen converters, in some cases from repeat victims, in its area recently.

Catalytic converters on their own are worthless when they are taken out of cars, but the metals inside the devices are worth a lot to companies that recycle them.