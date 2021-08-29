 Skip to main content
Tulsa police investigating homicide after man found dead in north Tulsa grassy area
Tulsa police investigating homicide after man found dead in north Tulsa grassy area

  • Updated
Body found locator map

Map shows the approximate location where a man was found dead in a grassy area on Sunday morning in Tulsa.

Tulsa police are investigating the city's 33rd homicide this year after a man was found dead with trauma in a north Tulsa grassy area.

About 7:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a man down at 4200 North Peoria Avenue, where they found a Black man lying on his back with blood on his head and shirt.

"The victim seems to be left overnight dead on the scene," police said in a news release. 

There was a baseball bat recovered at the scene, which may have been used in the crime, police said.

Officers checked houses and businesses for any type of video surveillance systems.

The man's next-of-kin have been notified, but the his identity was not being released Sunday to give family members more time to make additional notifications, police said.

There was no suspect information as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

