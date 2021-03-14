Tulsa police investigating fatal shooting Saturday night as city's ninth homicide this year

Tulsa police are investigating a fatal shooting near 61st Street and Riverside Drive as the city's ninth homicide of the year.

At 10:24 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a gunshot wound call at 1050 E. 61st St.

They found a victim with a gunshot wound to his arm.

While there, officers were notified of a second victim who had died in an apartment, also from gunshot wounds.

The two incidents were related, police said.

Detectives are currently trying to determine the ID of the second victim, and no notifications have been made to family, police said in a news release on Sunday.