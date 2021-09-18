Tulsa police investigating early Saturday shooting

Tulsa police are investigating a shootings that left two people injured early Saturday.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the 7700 block of Riverside Drive for a report of shots fired, Lt. Brandon Davis said.

The wounded victim was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle before someone else notified police being shot at while driving in the 7800 block of South Wheeling Avenue, said Davis.

Police later discovered another person who had been shot at a nearby apartment complex. That person was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Davis indicated that the suspected shooter and victims knew each other and that there was a reported altercation prior to the incident.

Police have not identified the victims or the possible shooter.