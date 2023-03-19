Tulsa police on Sunday were investigating after a man's body was found with gunshot wounds.

At 1:20 p.m., officers were called to check a body behind a building at 6744 S. Lewis.

They found a man dead at the back of the building from gunshot wounds, Capt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release.

Homicide detectives were attempting to identify the victim and narrow a timeframe for when the he was shot, Watkins said.

The incident is the city's 11th homicide of the year, Watkins said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.