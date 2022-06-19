Tulsa police investigating after man found dead outside convenience store after being shot

Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found dead at a west Tulsa convenience store after being shot early Sunday.
Officers at 4:20 a.m. were called to the QuikTrip at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, where a man was found unresponsive on the east side of the building near a parking lot.
EMSA and Tulsa firefighters arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity had not been released Sunday.
Officers located several shell casings in the parking lot from a .223-caliber weapon, police said in a news release.
While officers were at the convenience store investigating, dispatch received a call from the suspect saying he would meet officers at a separate location and turn himself in, the release said.
Officers arrived at that location and took the suspect into custody without incident. The weapon was located inside the suspect's car, police said. The suspect and witnesses were transported to detective division to be interviewed by homicide detectives.
The suspect also was not identified as of Sunday.
The incident was the city's 39th homicide of 2022.
