Tulsa police investigating after man found dead in north Tulsa grassy area

Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found dead with trauma in a north Tulsa grassy area.

About 7:26 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a man down at 4200 North Peoria Avenue, where they found a Black man lying on his back with blood on his head and shirt.

"The victim seems to be left overnight dead on the scene," police said in a news release.

There was a baseball bat recovered at the scene, which may have been used in the crime, police said.

Officers checked houses and businesses for any type of video surveillance systems.

The man's identity has not been released and there was no suspect information as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

If authorities determine the man was a victim of homicide, it would be the city's 33rd homicide so far this year.