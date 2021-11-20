Tulsa police investigate overnight fatal shooting

Tulsa police are asking the public for assistance as it investigates a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday.

Officers just after midnight were dispatched to the 4200 block of South Memorial Drive after someone called 911 to report an auto pedestrian collision, the Tulsa Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arriving in the area, police discovered that the victim, who has yet to be identified, had been shot and died at the scene.

Detectives currently have not indicated what led to the shooting or who might be involved.

The death is considered the city's 57th homicide of the year.