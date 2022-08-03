Tulsa police investigate homicide after woman's autopsy shows recent 'internal trauma'

Tulsa police said they are investigating after a woman's recent death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Jackie Littrell, 56, died at a hospital in Claremore on July 11, Lt. Brandon Watkins wrote in a Wednesday news release.

The homicide unit was notified July 20 about the medical examiner ruling, he said, based on "internal trauma she received several weeks before" Littrell's death.

An obituary for Littrell indicates she was born in Tulsa and lived in Mayes County. Her death is being investigated as the 47th homicide in Tulsa this year.

No warrants have been issued related to Littrell's death, according to police, nor any arrests made.

No further details were provided.

