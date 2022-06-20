Tulsa police identify victim of fatal shooting outside convenience store

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in west Tulsa, while the man who turned himself in has been released pending an investigation into an alleged carjacking.

Officers had responded around 4:20 a.m. Sunday to the QuikTrip at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, where a man identified Monday as Desmond Cousino, 25, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Cousino attempt to take an unidentified man's car at gunpoint, according to a police news release. A struggle over the firearm resulted in the gun going off and striking Cousino, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The unidentified man who called 911 was taken into the detective division, questioned and released, Watkins said.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will determine whether charges are warranted in the homicide.