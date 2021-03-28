Tulsa police identify victim, alleged shooter in Saturday shooting

Tulsa police have identified the victim and alleged shooter in a shooting Saturday night at Sheridan Road and Interstate 244.

Police arrested Isaiah Matthew Drywater, 23, on complaints of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, shooting with intent to kill and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was being held Sunday in the Tulsa Jail without bond.

Drywater allegedly shot Hailee Joe-Anne Cossneer, 19, multiple times on Saturday night in the 100 block of Sheridan Road. Police were called to the shooting about 7:30 p.m.

Both Drywater and Cossneer were listed as transients, according to a police news release, and a motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, police said.

Cossneer was struck in the upper chest, arms and torso. Her dog also was grazed superficially by a bullet, police said. She was transported to St. John Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Drywater was to be charged federally under the Major Crimes Act on tribal lands, police said.