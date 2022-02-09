Tulsa police identify two protesters arrested Monday; third protester sought

Tulsa police have identified two people who were arrested Monday during a demonstration at the federal courthouse calling for the release of federal prisoner Leonard Peltier.
Jacob Nokusece Wind and Sandy "Redbear" Williams, both Native Americans, were arrested on federal complaints on allegations that they assaulted a Tulsa police officer after the officer asked the protesters to remove a car that was blocking Fourth Street, police said in a Facebook post.
Police said they are searching for a third suspect involved in the alleged assault.
Several protesters told the officer, video from the scene shows, that he is not a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer.
Police said the protesters claimed they did not have to follow the officers' instructions, citing the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tribal jurisdiction, but that the protesters were wrong in this claim.
"They were incorrect in this assumption and were, in fact, violating City of Tulsa Ordinances by parking illegally and interfering with the flow of traffic," police said.
Police said the officer was surrounded by several protesters; the officer put his hand on a protester twice to "create some distance between (himself) and the group," and a scuffle ensued.
The video shows the officer putting his hand on a protester, but how the altercation started is unclear.
The officer ended up on the ground at some point, the video shows, and police said he was injured, having a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and meniscus in his knee as well as a fracture to the top of his tibia.
The Tulsa Police Department released a photo from courthouse security footage. Police said in the comments on their Facebook post that they cannot release the actual video, however, because it is "federal evidence."
Wind and Williams reportedly were booked into the Tulsa County jail, but jail records do not show them there.
A jail operator told Tulsa World on Monday night that Wind was booked into the jail on an assault complaint at 5:18 p.m. Monday.
Police said any charges filed will go through federal court.
Peltier, an Anishinaabe and Dakota man who was convicted by a federal jury in 1977 in the shooting deaths of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, has been in federal prison since his conviction.
Many people consider Peltier a political prisoner and say he was wrongfully convicted.
Calls for Peltier’s release or for the overturning of his conviction have been heard from Peltier’s first appeal in 1978 through President Barack Obama’s denial of his clemency request in 2017, but those calls for release have increased in urgency since Peltier, now 77, tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 28.
Anyone with information about the third suspect is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.