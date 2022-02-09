Tulsa police identify two protesters arrested Monday; third protester sought

"They were incorrect in this assumption and were, in fact, violating City of Tulsa Ordinances by parking illegally and interfering with the flow of traffic," police said.

Police said the officer was surrounded by several protesters; the officer put his hand on a protester twice to "create some distance between (himself) and the group," and a scuffle ensued.

The video shows the officer putting his hand on a protester, but how the altercation started is unclear.

The officer ended up on the ground at some point, the video shows, and police said he was injured, having a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and meniscus in his knee as well as a fracture to the top of his tibia.

The Tulsa Police Department released a photo from courthouse security footage. Police said in the comments on their Facebook post that they cannot release the actual video, however, because it is "federal evidence."

Wind and Williams reportedly were booked into the Tulsa County jail, but jail records do not show them there.

A jail operator told Tulsa World on Monday night that Wind was booked into the jail on an assault complaint at 5:18 p.m. Monday.