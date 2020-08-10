The two men shot and killed by Tulsa Police officers this weekend each had warrants out for their arrest in nearby counties.
A man who reportedly led officers on a pursuit late Sunday morning was identified as Earl Barton Jr., 42.
Barton was said to have struck a curb near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue and was swerving when officers unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop. After about 40 minutes, the driver fled on foot near 21st Street and 145th East Avenue after his vehicle was disabled.
Officers said they deployed pepperballs and a Taser in unsuccessful efforts to subdue Barton before he allegedly pulled a knife and lethal force was used.
A warrant had been issued Aug. 3 for Barton's arrest in Muskogee County on a DUI-related charge.
Jonathan Randell, 35, was allegedly wielding a knife when fatally shot in a confrontation with Tulsa Police officers late Saturday afternoon.
After officers responded to a report of someone attempting to scale a fence near a secure transitional living facility, Randell was found nearby.
During crisis team intervention, Randell allegedly began cutting himself, police said. After officers fired a pepperball round, Randell allegedly charged at officers, prompting the response of lethal force.
A warrant had been issued June 11 for Randell's arrest in Wagoner County on grand larceny and drug-related charges.
The officers involved in the shootings were placed on administrative leave amid investigations and internal review. Police have not yet identified the officers.