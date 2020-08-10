The two men who were fatally shot by Tulsa police officers this weekend each had warrants out for their arrest in nearby counties.
A man who reportedly led officers on a pursuit late Sunday morning was identified as Earl Barton Jr., 42.
Barton was said to have hit a curb near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue with his car and was swerving when officers attempted a traffic stop. After trying to elude police for about 40 minutes, the driver’s vehicle was disabled near 21st Street and 145th East Avenue, and he fled on foot.
Officers said they deployed pepperballs and a Taser in unsuccessful efforts to subdue Barton before he pulled a knife and lethal force was used.
A warrant had been issued Aug. 3 for Barton’s arrest in Muskogee County on a DUI-related charge.
Jonathan Randell, 35, was wielding a knife when police officers fatally shot him late Saturday afternoon, police said.
After officers responded to a report that someone was attempting to scale a fence near a secure transitional living facility, Randell was found nearby.
During crisis team intervention, Randell began cutting himself, police said. After officers fired a pepperball round, Randell charged at the officers, prompting the response of lethal force, police said.
A warrant had been issued June 11 for Randell’s arrest in Wagoner County on grand larceny and drug-related charges.
The officers involved in the shootings were placed on administrative leave amid investigations and internal review. Police have not yet identified the officers.