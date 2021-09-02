Tulsa Police hold vigil for officer battling COVID-19 in ICU

The Tulsa Police Department stood vigil Thursday night for one of their officers who is battling COVID-19 in intensive care at Saint Francis Hospital.

Organized by the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, many officers parked their police cars on the top of the Warren Place parking garage and flashed their lights once it got dark, letting Tulsa Police Detective Bill Bonham, who has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks battling the virus, and all the medical staff at Saint Francis see the officers' support.

Tulsa FOP President Jeff Downs said Bonham is a 24-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department.

Downs said they held the vigil for several reasons.

Bonham was at the forefront of most people's minds at the vigil, but hospital staff who are working during the pandemic were also prayed over, as well as all other frontline workers who are battling COVID-19.

The Tulsa FOP wanted to show all those groups their love and support as they fight through the pandemic.

"I'd like to thank all the doctors, nurses and all of the medical workers in the field like firefighters and EMS workers for their efforts," Downs said. "Their jobs are very dangerous during the COVID pandemic."