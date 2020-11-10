Tulsa police, fire departments report more than 100 employees in quarantine

More than 100 Tulsa police officers and firefighters were in quarantine Tuesday, officials reported.

The police department has 75 officers in quarantine, and though the number pales in comparison to the nearly 800 on staff, covering shifts still "hurts," said police spokesman Officer Danny Bean.

"It takes officers out of the field," Bean said. "We don't want it to be any more than we have now. We want to be at capacity to be able to serve the citizens as we're supposed to."

Bean said the department has been under emergency orders since March, but what those orders entail varies based on the rapidly evolving viral spread. During the early peaks, that meant limiting proactive policing and the calls officers respond to.

The number of employees quarantined isn't the highest they've seen at any one time, Bean said, but department leaders are monitoring the trends in the city and will make adjustments accordingly.

The Tulsa Fire Department reported 64 firefighters were in quarantine as of Tuesday of the more than 740 on staff.

